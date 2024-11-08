ZhongAn Partners with Ping An for Auto Co-insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd (HK:6060) has released an update.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co. has entered into an Auto Co-insurance Cooperation Agreement with Ping An P&C to provide auto co-insurance products to the public, starting from January 1, 2025. This partnership involves Ping An P&C handling co-insurance duties, including claims processing, while ZhongAn will manage the payments. The transaction, due to its significant shareholder involvement, requires independent shareholder approval under Hong Kong’s listing rules.

For further insights into HK:6060 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.