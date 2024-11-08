News & Insights

ZhongAn Partners with Ping An for Auto Co-insurance

November 08, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd (HK:6060) has released an update.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co. has entered into an Auto Co-insurance Cooperation Agreement with Ping An P&C to provide auto co-insurance products to the public, starting from January 1, 2025. This partnership involves Ping An P&C handling co-insurance duties, including claims processing, while ZhongAn will manage the payments. The transaction, due to its significant shareholder involvement, requires independent shareholder approval under Hong Kong’s listing rules.

