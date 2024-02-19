News & Insights

Zhihu Names Han Wang CFO, Effective Immediately

February 19, 2024 — 04:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH), on Monday, said it has appointed Han Wang as the chief financial officer of the company, effective immediately.

Henry Dachuan Sha resigned as a director and the chief financial officer and is appointed as the chief investment officer of the company, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Zhihu, from 2020 to 2023, Wang was with Access Technology Ventures, a global investment platform under Access Industries Inc., the private holding company and investment firm founded by businessman and philanthropist Len Blavatnik. Prior to that, he held senior positions at leading investment firms, including at Hillhouse Capital as a Vice President between 2018 and 2020, and at Legend Capital as a Director from 2015 to 2018. Wang received a bachelor's degree in communication engineering from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in China in 2012.

