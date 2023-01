(RTTNews) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH), a Chinese online content community, said on Monday that has appointed Henry Dachuan Sha as its Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect. Sha will replace Wei Sun, who has stepped down as CFO to pursue other business endeavors.

Prior to joining Zhihu, Sha had served as the CFO of Quwan Holding Limited., from 2020 to 2022.

