Zheneng Jinjiang’s Subsidiary Secures Major Project Financing

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, PT Indo Green Power, secured substantial financing for a waste-to-energy project in Palembang, Indonesia. The company has entered into a facility agreement with major banks for a US$85 million and Rp243 billion syndicated term loan. This project aims to construct a facility with a daily waste treatment capacity of 1,000 tons.

