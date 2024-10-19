News & Insights

Zheneng Jinjiang's Subsidiary Secures Major Project Financing

October 19, 2024

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co., Ltd. (SG:BWM) has released an update.

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, PT Indo Green Power, secured substantial financing for a waste-to-energy project in Palembang, Indonesia. The company has entered into a facility agreement with major banks for a US$85 million and Rp243 billion syndicated term loan. This project aims to construct a facility with a daily waste treatment capacity of 1,000 tons.

