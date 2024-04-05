ZGN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ermenegildo Zegna NV (Symbol: ZGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.12, changing hands as low as $11.27 per share. Ermenegildo Zegna NV shares are currently trading down about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZGN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.12 per share, with $16.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.72.

