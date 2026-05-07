Zevra Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) reported first-quarter 2026 net revenue of $36.2 million, up 78% from the prior-year period, as the company highlighted continued adoption of its Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) therapy MIPLYFFA in the U.S., growth in its global expanded access programs, and progress in its late-stage celiprolol program for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS).

Management highlights MIPLYFFA launch progress and global access efforts

President and CEO Neil McFarlane said the company is “building a durable rare disease company grounded in disciplined execution, financial strength, and a commitment to patients,” pointing to commercial execution for MIPLYFFA and efforts to expand access outside the U.S.

MIPLYFFA has generated 170 prescription enrollment forms from launch through March 31, including nine received in the first quarter. McFarlane noted estimated NPC prevalence of about 900 patients in the U.S., with roughly 300–350 currently diagnosed, and said the company has “successfully reached roughly half of this patient population.”

On the intellectual property and exclusivity front, McFarlane said MIPLYFFA received orphan drug designation in the U.S., enabling marketing exclusivity through 2031. He added that Zevra is pursuing a patent term extension through the U.S. Patent Office, which “could provide coverage beyond 2031,” and said the company is awaiting a decision.

Outside the U.S., McFarlane highlighted the company’s Global Expanded Access Program (EAP) for arimoclomol, stating that 122 patients were enrolled across geographies as of quarter-end. He cautioned that EAP enrollment and reimbursement can vary by country and program type—including compassionate use and named patient reimbursement—particularly early on, citing Zevra’s prior experience in France where the patient base has stabilized.

Zevra also provided an update on its European regulatory process. McFarlane said the company’s marketing authorization application is under review at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and that Zevra responded to the EMA’s 120-day list of questions within the 90-day clock-stop period. In response to an analyst question, McFarlane said the review engagement has been “fairly standard” and that, since submitting a new application, the company has not seen new questions beyond those encountered in prior submissions.

Commercial team points to guideline inclusion, diagnosis initiatives, and coverage

Chief Commercial Officer Josh Schafer reviewed NPC disease background and emphasized the clinical dataset supporting MIPLYFFA, including “more than five years of data across more than 270 NPC patients worldwide” from clinical studies, open-label extension, global EAP, and a pediatric sub-study.

Schafer said MIPLYFFA in combination with miglustat is “the first and only disease-modifying therapy shown to halt disease progression at 12 months in a randomized controlled trial” using the validated NPC Clinical Severity Scale, with benefit observed at 12 weeks and treatment effects sustained for over five years.

During the quarter, Zevra said MIPLYFFA was added to NPC clinical practice guidelines published in the Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease, described as the first guideline update since 2018. Schafer and McFarlane said the guideline update reinforces the importance of early detection, genetic testing, and the NPC Clinical Severity Scale, and supports consideration of combination therapy. In Q&A, Schafer said the guidelines represent the views of key opinion leaders and can help build consistency for healthcare providers less familiar with NPC.

Zevra’s commercial strategy, Schafer said, focuses on three priorities:

Accelerating time to diagnosis and treatment

Driving demand

Facilitating access

To support earlier diagnosis, Schafer cited conference engagement, a disease awareness campaign (“Learn NPC, Read Between the Signs”), an AI-driven targeting model intended to identify likely NPC patients, and collaborations with genetic testing providers. He said Zevra is seeing increased demand outside traditional centers of excellence and an expanding prescriber base that includes community-based physicians.

Schafer also discussed an “Expert Connect” initiative to link providers unfamiliar with NPC to experts who can answer questions about the disease and treatment options. He said the company’s treated patient mix is roughly evenly split between adults and children.

From an access standpoint, Schafer said coverage is stable at 69% of covered lives, with reimbursement achieved through medical exception pathways for other patients. In response to a question about differences between formulary coverage and medical exceptions, McFarlane said the company is not contracting today and that net price has not materially changed, though quarter-to-quarter gross-to-net variability can occur. Schafer said formulary placement can reduce administrative burden and time to therapy, while Zevra’s patient services help offices navigate access processes.

Celiprolol Phase III enrollment continues; FDA discussions ongoing

McFarlane also updated investors on the company’s late-stage celiprolol program. Zevra’s Phase III DiSCOVER trial is evaluating celiprolol in vEDS, a rare inherited connective tissue disorder driven by COL3A1 mutations. McFarlane said there are no approved therapies for vEDS and estimated roughly 7,500 individuals in the U.S. living with the condition.

The company enrolled 62 patients in the DiSCOVER study as of quarter-end, including 10 enrolled in the first quarter. McFarlane said the trial is event-driven, with two confirmed events toward the 28 events required to trigger an interim analysis. He said the company is working to drive enrollment by building a network of genetic testing centers to improve diagnosis and strengthening connections with specialists who manage these patients.

On regulatory strategy, McFarlane said Zevra held an FDA Type C meeting in the first quarter and is preparing for a follow-up meeting in the second half of 2026 to explore potential pathways to accelerate development. He characterized the FDA discussions as “constructive” and “informative,” but said it was “too early” to detail specific strategies, adding that the company is pursuing both enrollment initiatives and “additional pathways with additional data.”

Financial results boosted by revenue growth and one-time items

Chief Financial Officer Justin Renz reported first-quarter 2026 net revenue of $36.2 million versus $20.4 million a year earlier. Revenue components included:

$24.6 million from MIPLYFFA U.S. net sales

$0.3 million from OLPRUVA

$10.2 million in net reimbursements from the Global EAP for arimoclomol

$1.1 million in royalty revenue

Renz noted the quarter had “one less shipment week” for MIPLYFFA in the U.S. due to the delivery calendar, contributing to channel inventory falling below the low end of Zevra’s targeted range. In Q&A, Renz said Zevra expects inventory to return within its targeted range by the end of the second quarter.

Renz also detailed a March transaction in which Zevra agreed to sell its SDX portfolio to Commave Therapeutics for $50 million. He said assets were monetized because they were “not central to our core investment thesis,” and that Aquestive Therapeutics received $5 million, or 10% of gross proceeds, under contractual obligations. Zevra received $40.5 million of $45 million net proceeds in the first quarter and a final $4.5 million payment in April.

Renz said Zevra retired its debt early in connection with the transaction, which he said would save “on average approximately $8 million a year” in future interest expense. The company is now debt-free. The quarter included a one-time gain of about $43.3 million, partially offset by an approximately $10 million expense tied to early debt extinguishment.

Operating expenses were $25.2 million, up $2.4 million year over year. R&D expense rose to $4.4 million, and SG&A increased to $20.8 million. Renz said the company has utilized “the vast majority” of usable net operating loss carryforwards, and recorded an estimated tax provision of $6.9 million due to one-time transactions.

Net income for the quarter was $37.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Excluding one-time transactions and the related tax provision, Renz said estimated quarterly net income would be $11.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $236.8 million, with no outstanding debt. McFarlane said the company’s strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility to drive growth.

Corporate changes and outlook comments

In closing remarks, McFarlane said Zevra has evolved its corporate profile by executing on strategic priorities, monetizing non-core assets, and strengthening leadership. He also said the company relocated its corporate headquarters to Boston.

Looking ahead, McFarlane said Zevra is “anchored by a clinically meaningful commercial product with multiple opportunities for global growth, a late-stage pipeline, and a strong financial position,” adding that the team is focused on expanding its impact in rare diseases.

About Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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