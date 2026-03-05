Zevra Therapeutics Appoints Justin Renz As CFO

(RTTNews) - Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) announced Thursday the appointment of Justin Renz as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9, 2026.

Renz brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including extensive expertise in capital markets, strategic transactions, and commercial-stage operations.

Renz most recently served as Chief Financial & Operations Officer at Ardelyx. Previously, he was President and Chief Financial Officer of Correvio Pharma, a global specialty pharmaceutical company.

Renz also served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Karyopharm Pharmaceuticals and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Zalicus Inc.

