Zevra Revenue Jumps 486 Percent in Q2

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced its Q2 2025 financial results on August 12, 2025.

The most notable headline was a sharp year-over-year revenue increase and a swing to GAAP profitability, primarily driven by the completion of a major priority review voucher (PRV) sale.

GAAP revenue of $25.9 million outpaced the consensus estimate of $22.56 million, while diluted earnings per share (GAAP) of $1.21 fell short of the expected $2.26, but were clouded by sizeable non-cash charges related to OLPRUVA and the one-time nature of the PRV sale. Overall, the period demonstrated commercial momentum in key assets, but exposed the operational risks present in rare disease drug launches.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS, Diluted (GAAP) $1.21 $2.26 $(0.48) $1.69 Revenue (GAAP) $25.9 million $22.56 million $4.4 million 486.4 % Operating Expenses $24.2 million $23.1 million 4.8 % Net Income (GAAP) $74.7 million $(19.9) million N/A Cash, Cash Equivalents and Securities $217.7 million N/A

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Zevra Therapeutics specializes in developing and commercializing medicines for rare diseases, targeting conditions with high unmet need and limited treatment options. Its strategy involves building a diversified product portfolio that includes both marketed drugs and promising pipeline candidates backed by intellectual property protections extending through 2042.

In recent periods, the business has concentrated on maximizing the U.S. and international potential of MIPLYFFA, expanding OLPRUVA for urea cycle disorders (UCDs), and advancing clinical development of celiprolol for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (VEDS). Success in these areas depends on continued regulatory progress, efficient commercialization in small patient populations, and leveraging orphan drug designation benefits such as market exclusivity and priority review eligibility.

Performance Highlights and Key Developments

GAAP net revenue soared 488.6% year-over-year in Q2 2025, primarily from MIPLYFFA, a small-molecule therapy for Niemann-Pick disease type C. MIPLYFFA generated $21.5 million in net product revenue, aided by successful U.S. launch activities and expansion of the French early access program. The company submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for MIPLYFFA, targeting new markets and building on orphan designation protections.

MIPLYFFA’s U.S. market access expanded to 52% of covered lives, up from 38% at the end of Q1 2025. Prescription enrollment slowed, rising by 7 forms compared to 13 in Q1 2025, with cumulative launch-to-date forms reaching 129, reflecting ongoing outreach and education initiatives. Management flagged this slower pace of enrollments for monitoring, citing the small, finite patient pool -- approximately 900 cases nationwide, with 300 to 350 diagnosed.

OLPRUVA, an oral sodium phenylbutyrate therapy for urea cycle disorders, contributed just $0.3 million in net revenue. Growth remained minimal, as only 1 new prescription enrollment form was received. Although OLPRUVA has 79% market access among covered lives, that coverage did not translate into meaningful sales. Zevra recorded a $58.7 million non-cash impairment of intangible assets (GAAP), and an $11.7 million inventory write-down tied to the product (GAAP), both driven by persistently low commercial demand and heightened competition.

Other revenue included $2.6 million from the French early access program for arimoclomol (the active ingredient in MIPLYFFA), $1.2 million from AZSTARYS license royalties (GAAP), and $0.3 million in upfront payment for out-licensing of a dextrorphan prodrug.

In addition, Zevra closed a $150.0 million PRV sale, a voucher awarded for development of rare disease medicines.

This single event drove GAAP net income positive and lifted the company’s cash balance to $217.7 million as of June 30, 2025. Excluding the PRV proceeds and impairment charges, the quarter would have shown a modest adjusted net loss, highlighting that underlying profitability has not yet been achieved.

Product Pipeline and Strategic Position

Zevra’s core assets include both marketed products and late-stage pipeline candidates. Beyond MIPLYFFA and OLPRUVA, it is developing celiprolol, a beta-blocker candidate for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare connective tissue disorder. Enrollment in the Phase 3 DiSCOVER trial rose by 7 to reach 39 patients, but remains short of the 150-patient target. Management attributes the slow recruitment pace to the ultra-rare nature of VEDS and the complexity in identifying eligible subjects, but recent efforts have improved case finding.

The company strengthened its commercial and operational infrastructure during the period. Selling, general and administrative expense (GAAP) increased by $8.2 million year over year to $20.8 million, reflecting greater personnel, medical affairs, and external spend tied to new product launches. Research and development expense dropped, benefiting from the conclusion of prior Phase 2 study costs for KP1077 and ongoing pipeline reprioritization.

With $217.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and securities, and $60.7 million in long-term debt as of Q2 2025, Zevra stated it has “sufficient resources and financial flexibility to execute on our strategic priorities independent from the capital markets.”

Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management did not provide specific or quantitative guidance for revenue, profits, or prescription volumes for the rest of fiscal 2025. The company reiterated that its capital position is robust, with stated priorities including growing MIPLYFFA’s market access, advancing European regulatory submissions, and managing the OLPRUVA asset proactively given its underperformance.

Investors should monitor the trajectory of MIPLYFFA’s commercial adoption -- especially the pace of new patient enrollments and progress toward broader market access. Watch for updates on OLPRUVA’s strategic direction following impairment, and for any acceleration in DiSCOVER trial enrollment for celiprolol. Importantly, the large PRV sale was a one-off event. Zevra Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

