Zevia expands distribution of Better-For-You soda in Walmart stores

Zevia (ZVIA) is expanding its Walmart (WMT) distribution this month from +800 stores to now being available nationally in over 4,300 locations, an increase of more than five-times current store distribution. The partnership includes Walmart expanding the Better-for-You soda category, resulting in Walmart’s new in-store set “Modern Soda.” Zevia Soda in Walmart has seen growth in existing Walmart stores over the past two years, with consumers consuming 4x more Zevia products per household versus competition. The Better-for-You soda category is growing overall and just recently reached $1B in sales.

