News & Insights

Markets
ZETA

Zeta Global To Buy Back Up To $100 Mln Of Class A Common Stock

November 13, 2024 — 10:04 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zeta Global (ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, said that its Board authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $100 million of Zeta's Class A common stock through December 31, 2026.

The program supplements Zeta's existing Class A common stock share repurchase program, which was authorized in August 2022, under which, as of September 30, 2024, $14.7 million remained available for use prior to its expiration on December 31, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZETA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.