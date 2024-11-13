Zeta Global To Buy Back Up To $100 Mln Of Class A Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Zeta Global (ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, said that its Board authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $100 million of Zeta's Class A common stock through December 31, 2026.

The program supplements Zeta's existing Class A common stock share repurchase program, which was authorized in August 2022, under which, as of September 30, 2024, $14.7 million remained available for use prior to its expiration on December 31, 2024.

