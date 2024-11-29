Zero2IPO Holdings Redirects Funds for Strategic Growth

Zero2IPO Holdings, Inc. (HK:1945) has released an update.
Zero2IPO Holdings Inc. has announced a further reallocation of its proceeds from a global offering, initially intended for geographic expansion and investment opportunities. As of October 2024, the company has redirected HK$112.7 million to enhance investment banking services and other strategic initiatives. This move reflects Zero2IPO’s ongoing adaptation to market dynamics and growth opportunities.
