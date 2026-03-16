Is Zero Sugar Acting as a Margin Driver in Coca-Cola's Portfolio?

The shift toward zero-sugar beverages is increasingly shaping the profitability profile of The Coca-Cola Company’s KO portfolio. As consumer preferences evolve toward healthier and lower-calorie options, the company has been scaling its zero-sugar offerings, which are emerging as important levers for growth and margin expansion.



Management highlighted strong performance from products, such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Sprite Zero Sugar, across several markets. These variants delivered notable volume growth in regions like Latin America and North America, reinforcing the company’s strategy of expanding its zero-sugar lineup within the broader sparkling portfolio.



The profitability advantage stems from multiple factors. Zero-sugar products typically benefit from strong brand equity and premium positioning, allowing Coca-Cola to sustain pricing power even in a challenging consumer environment. The company noted that underlying pricing actions remained a key driver of price/mix growth, supporting top-line expansion.



Zero-sugar variants often attract incremental consumers rather than merely cannibalizing traditional sugary drinks. By appealing to health-conscious consumers and younger demographics, the company expands its addressable market while maintaining the relevance of its core brands.



Zero-sugar products align with Coca-Cola’s broader portfolio strategy of offering more consumer choice. The company has steadily diversified beyond traditional sparkling beverages, yet it continues to reinvigorate growth in flagship brands by introducing formulations and extensions that meet changing preferences.



While Coca-Cola’s margin expansion is supported by multiple operational levers, including supply-chain efficiencies and disciplined marketing investments, the momentum in zero-sugar beverages provides an additional tailwind. As consumer demand continues shifting toward lower-calorie options, these products could remain a meaningful contributor to both revenue growth and profitability across Coca-Cola’s global portfolio.

Is Zero Sugar Strategy Also Working for KO’s Peers: PEP, MNST

The success of zero-sugar offerings is not unique to Coca-Cola, as peers like PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST are also leveraging low and no-sugar innovations to drive growth and strengthen their beverage portfolios.



Zero-sugar beverages are becoming an important growth lever for PepsiCo as the company expands healthier drink options. Products like Pepsi Zero Sugar delivered double-digit net revenue growth and market share gains, supported by marketing initiatives and consumer demand for lower-calorie beverages. The momentum in zero-sugar platforms also strengthens product mix and pricing power, helping support profitability within the PepsiCo Beverages North America segment.



Zero-sugar energy drinks are gaining momentum within Monster Beverage’s portfolio as consumers increasingly shift toward lower-calorie alternatives. Management highlighted continued growth in zero-sugar variants of the Monster Energy line, reflecting strong consumer acceptance across markets. These products enhance portfolio mix and help sustain pricing power. As demand for healthier energy drinks expands, zero-sugar offerings are supporting revenue growth and margin stability for Monster Beverage.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have risen 9.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58X, higher than the industry’s 19.07X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8% and 7.3%, respectively. Earnings estimates for both years have moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.