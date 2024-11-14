News & Insights

Zephyr Energy Prepares for Major Drilling Expansion

November 14, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

Zephyr Energy (GB:ZPHR) has released an update.

Zephyr Energy is gearing up for significant drilling operations on its State 36-2R LNW-CC well at the Paradox project in Utah, with plans to extend the lateral by 5,500 feet. The $7 million operation is fully funded by a U.S. industry investor, ensuring no dilution of company equity. Additionally, Zephyr has appointed Canaccord Genuity Limited as a Joint Broker to strengthen its advisory team.

