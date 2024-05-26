News & Insights

Zeotech’s Breakthrough in Sustainable Agri-Soil Technology

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited reports successful completion of its agri-soil program at Griffith University, showcasing the potential of its manufactured zeolites to enhance soil carbon sequestration and improve fertilizer efficiency. The program’s positive outcomes include a ~30% increase in organic carbon protection and promising results in nutrient management, leading to a patent application for the technology. These findings support further development and field testing of Zeotech’s agricultural soil products, offering promising solutions for on-farm economics and environmental sustainability.

