Zeotech Limited Secures Japanese Patent for Zeolite Technology

October 22, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has successfully secured a Japanese patent for its innovative impurity-free zeolite processing technology, marking a significant milestone in expanding its market presence in Japan’s lucrative molecular sieve industry. This achievement strengthens Zeotech’s position in the Asia-Pacific region, where Japan accounts for a substantial portion of the global zeolite market. The company continues to seek patent protections in other major markets, including Australia, Canada, India, Korea, and the USA, to leverage its breakthrough technology.

