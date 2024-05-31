News & Insights

Zenova Group Reports Delay and Trading Suspension

May 31, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Zenova Group Plc (GB:ZED) has released an update.

Zenova Group PLC, a leading provider of fire safety and insulation solutions, has announced a delay in the release of its annual report and accounts, resulting in a temporary suspension of trading on the AIM market until June 7, 2024. The company’s innovative product range, which includes fire protection paint and thermal insulation paint, is designed to enhance safety and energy efficiency in various markets.

