News & Insights

Stocks

Zenova Group Launches Advanced Fire Safety Sprinkler

October 25, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zenova Group Plc (GB:ZED) has released an update.

Zenova Group PLC has unveiled the Zenova CS, a cutting-edge ceiling-mounted sprinkler system designed to meet evolving safety regulations and insurance requirements. This innovative product offers 360-degree fire protection and is suitable for both new and existing buildings, effectively addressing fire risks from cooking oil and lithium batteries. The launch further solidifies Zenova’s position as a leader in fire safety solutions, with promising early customer interest.

For further insights into GB:ZED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.