Zenova Group Launches Advanced Fire Safety Sprinkler

Zenova Group Plc (GB:ZED) has released an update.

Zenova Group PLC has unveiled the Zenova CS, a cutting-edge ceiling-mounted sprinkler system designed to meet evolving safety regulations and insurance requirements. This innovative product offers 360-degree fire protection and is suitable for both new and existing buildings, effectively addressing fire risks from cooking oil and lithium batteries. The launch further solidifies Zenova’s position as a leader in fire safety solutions, with promising early customer interest.

For further insights into GB:ZED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.