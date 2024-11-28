Zenith Minerals Reports Key AGM Decisions

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited held its Annual General Meeting where several key resolutions were considered, including the adoption of a remuneration report and the re-election of directors. Notably, the proposal for an additional 10% placement facility was not carried, indicating a cautious approach by shareholders. The meeting concluded with the approval of performance options for Managing Director Andrew Smith, reflecting confidence in the company’s leadership.

