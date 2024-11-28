News & Insights

Stocks

Zenith Minerals Reports Key AGM Decisions

November 28, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zenith Minerals Limited held its Annual General Meeting where several key resolutions were considered, including the adoption of a remuneration report and the re-election of directors. Notably, the proposal for an additional 10% placement facility was not carried, indicating a cautious approach by shareholders. The meeting concluded with the approval of performance options for Managing Director Andrew Smith, reflecting confidence in the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:ZNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.