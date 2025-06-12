ZenaTech's ZenaDrone Announces Patent Filing and Acceleration of Counter-UAS Technology Following Executive Order

ZenaTech's subsidiary plans to patent and deploy Counter-UAS technology on the ZenaDrone 1000 following a new executive order.

ZenaTech, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, plans to file a patent and expedite the development of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (Counter-UAS) technology, which will be integrated into its ZenaDrone 1000 platform. This decision follows a recent U.S. executive order aimed at enhancing drone defense capabilities to protect against unauthorized drones. The company's Counter-UAS technology, initially developed last year but delayed for other priorities, is now deemed urgent given the new policy directive. ZenaDrone's CEO, Dr. Shaun Passley, emphasized the need for responsive drone defense solutions, highlighting their system's ability to detect and neutralize threats. The enhanced ZenaDrone 1000 will support military, homeland security, and infrastructure protection applications. Additionally, the executive order encourages U.S. drone companies by increasing demand for domestic counter-UAS technologies and establishing federal standards for secure airspace integration.

Potential Positives

ZenaTech's subsidiary ZenaDrone is accelerating the development and commercialization of Counter-UAS technology in response to a new executive order, positioning the company to meet urgent security needs.

The inclusion of advanced real-time threat detection and neutralization capabilities in the enhanced ZenaDrone 1000 could significantly expand its market applications in military and critical infrastructure protection.

The recent executive order is expected to drive demand for U.S.-made counter-UAS technologies, benefiting ZenaTech by aligning its offerings with federal priorities.

ZenaTech's prompt expansion of engineering and defense teams highlights its commitment to rapidly advancing R&D and testing for its innovative drone solutions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement highlights a reliance on a new executive order to drive urgency and demand for Counter-UAS technology, suggesting a reactive rather than proactive approach in a competitive market.

The Counter-UAS technology was previously on hold, raising concerns about the company’s prioritization and strategic vision, particularly in an evolving regulatory landscape.

Ambiguous language around the integration of new technology and development timelines may indicate potential challenges in execution and market readiness.

FAQ

What is ZenaTech's latest announcement about?

ZenaTech announced its subsidiary ZenaDrone's intent to file a patent for Counter-UAS technology integrated into its ZenaDrone 1000 platform.

What is Counter-UAS technology?

Counter-UAS technology involves systems designed to detect, track, or mitigate unauthorized drones to protect airspace and public safety.

How does the recent executive order affect ZenaTech?

The June 6, 2025, executive order emphasizes the need for effective drone defense solutions, prompting ZenaTech to accelerate its Counter-UAS development.

What capabilities will the enhanced ZenaDrone 1000 feature?

The enhanced ZenaDrone 1000 will offer real-time threat detection and neutralization capabilities, suitable for military and critical infrastructure protection.

What markets does ZenaTech operate in?

ZenaTech operates in law enforcement, health, government, agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, providing advanced drone and software solutions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its subsidiary ZenaDrone’s intent to file a patent and accelerate the deployment of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (Counter-UAS) technology, to be mounted on the company’s flagship ZenaDrone 1000 drone platform in response to a new executive order policy directive. Counter-UAS technology refers to tools or systems that can detect, track, or mitigate unauthorized or dangerous drones to protect people, property, and airspace.





ZenaDrone’s technology for this was originally designed last year but was placed on hold as the company prioritized other commercial and defense applications. However, the recent policy directive on Counter-UAS contained in the June 6



th



, 2025, White House Executive Order,



‘Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty’



, has clarified the urgency and importance of bringing effective drone defense solutions to market. In response, ZenaDrone is accelerating development and commercialization efforts to meet growing domestic and international demand.





“We developed our Counter-UAS system with future threats in mind, and the Executive Order has made it clear that the time to act is now,” said Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of ZenaTech. “Integrating this technology into the ZenaDrone 1000 positions us to meet urgent security needs with a smart, autonomous aerial defense platform and be seen as a provider of safe, trusted, and mission-ready solutions.”





The company will immediately expand its engineering and defense teams to fast-track R&D, testing, and deployment. The enhanced ZenaDrone 1000 will feature real-time threat detection and neutralization capabilities, making it a viable solution for military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection operations.





The recent executive order, one of two historic policy directives announced on June 6



th



, 2025, provides a boost to US drone companies by driving demand for counter-UAS technologies, setting needed federal standards for secure airspace integration, and prioritizing US-made systems over foreign alternatives.





The



ZenaDrone 1000



is an AI multifunction autonomous drone that is a 12X7-foot rotary-wing octocopter design—built for commercial applications including surveillance, inspection and precision agriculture, as well as for defense. It features a patented foldable-wing design, can carry up to a 40 kg or 88 lbs of payload, and can fly for up to an hour before recharging on its docking station. It can be equipped with a variety of thermal imaging, LiDAR, or multispectral sensors to enable real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), border patrol, and other defense applications.







About ZenaTech









ZenaTech



(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.







About ZenaDrone









ZenaDrone



, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the



ZenaDrone 1000



drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the



IQ Nano



indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the



IQ Square



is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.







Contacts for more information:









Company, Investors and Media:







Linda Montgomery





ZenaTech





312-241-1415







investors@zenatech.com









Investors:







Michael Mason





CORE IR







investors@zenatech.com









