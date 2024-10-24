ZenaTech’s ZenaDrone acquires drone design patent

ZenaTech (ZENA) announces that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, is acquiring a United States Design Patent for a drone design pertaining to the second-generation drone design used in its ZenaDrone 1000 product. This patent includes changes to the first-generation design to improve flight times and increase the payload capacity. The patent was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office in November 2023 by ZenaTech’s former parent company. The patent acquisition is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals that may be required.

