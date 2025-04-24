ZenaTech's Subsidiary ZenaDrone Receives FAA Approval for Commercial Agricultural Drone Operations

ZenaTech's subsidiary ZenaDrone gains FAA approval for commercial agricultural drone operations, enhancing precision farming services.

Quiver AI Summary

ZenaTech, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, has gained approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to carry out commercial agricultural operations, enabling it to conduct crop spraying and precision agriculture under federal regulations. This approval facilitates the final testing and rollout of the ZenaDrone 1000, an autonomous drone designed for agricultural use, specifically for applying pesticides and fertilizers. ZenaTech will market these services through its Drone as a Service (DaaS) model, offering them to large farms and agribusinesses. CEO Shaun Passley highlighted the benefits of drones in agriculture, including enhanced precision and reduced chemical use. The global agriculture drone market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years, reflecting increasing demand for such technologies. ZenaTech aims to establish its DaaS model initially in the U.S., followed by plans for expansion into Ireland.

Potential Positives

ZenaDrone has received FAA approval to conduct commercial agricultural operations, marking a significant milestone for the company and enabling the advancement of its drone technology in the agricultural sector.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is designed for precise and efficient agriculture operations, highlighting ZenaTech's commitment to innovative solutions that can offer significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for customers.

The expansion into the growing agriculture drone market, projected to reach USD 23.78 billion by 2032, presents substantial revenue potential for ZenaTech's Drone as a Service (DaaS) business model.

By leveraging advanced AI and multifunctional capabilities, ZenaTech's drones can serve a variety of sectors beyond agriculture, diversifying its customer base and enhancing growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

Approval from the FAA is contingent upon compliance with the specific regulations outlined in 14 CFR Part 137, indicating potential operational challenges or limitations.

The focus on commercial agricultural operations may expose ZenaTech to regulatory scrutiny or challenges regarding the use of drones for crop spraying and the associated environmental impacts.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements regarding growth and market potential, which may lead to investor skepticism if the anticipated results are not realized.

FAQ

What recent FAA approval did ZenaDrone receive?

ZenaDrone received FAA approval for commercial agricultural operations under 14 CFR Part 137, enabling crop spraying and precision agriculture.

What is the ZenaDrone 1000 used for?

The ZenaDrone 1000 is designed for aerial spraying of pesticides, fertilizers, and seeds in agricultural settings.

How does ZenaTech's Drone as a Service model work?

ZenaTech's DaaS model allows customers to access drone services like surveying and inspections on a subscription or pay-per-use basis.

What are the capabilities of the ZenaDrone 1000?

The ZenaDrone 1000 can lift up to 40 kilos, features stable flight, innovative software, and is built for rugged conditions.

What market growth is projected for agriculture drones?

The global agriculture drone market is expected to grow from $6.10 billion in 2024 to $23.78 billion by 2032.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces its subsidiary ZenaDrone has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct commercial agricultural operations under the rules and regulations of 14 CFR Part 137 for crop spraying and precision agriculture. This approval allows ZenaDrone to commence final testing and deployment of the ZenaDrone 1000 drone for aerial spraying of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, fertilizers, and seeds for agricultural, environmental and government customers. The company plans to sell these solutions through its Drone as a Service, or DaaS, business model as well as selling the drone hardware and solution directly to larger commercial farms, agribusinesses, and cooperatives.





“FAA part 137 approval now enables our team to finish final testing and commence sales of our agriculture solutions. Drones offer a more precise, efficient, cost effective and safer alternative to traditional methods while reducing chemical use, crop damage, and manual work, as well as being able to reach hard-to-access areas. We plan, test, then deploy our solutions through our DaaS model in the US first, followed by Ireland where we have a history of pioneering development work in agricultural drones,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.





According to



Fortune Business Insights



the global agriculture drone market is projected to grow from USD 6.10 billion in 2024 to USD 23.78 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. This growth reflects a growing demand for precision agriculture, advances in drone technology, cost-effectiveness, government support and incentive programs, and growing awareness and education.





The



ZenaDrone 1000



is an autonomous drone, in a VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) quadcopter design with a total of eight rotors on its two fixed wings; it is considered a medium-sized drone measuring 12X7 feet in size. It is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities up to 40 kilos, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments like crop spraying, along with rugged and compact hardware featuring foldable wings enabling the drone to fit into the back of a truck.





ZenaTech’s DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of service solutions from land surveys to power line inspections or power washing, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks achieving superior results, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision farming applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves.







About ZenaTech









ZenaTech



(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.







About ZenaDrone









ZenaDrone



, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the



ZenaDrone 1000



drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the



IQ Nano



indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the



IQ Square



is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.







Contacts for more information:









Company, Investors and Media:







Linda Montgomery





ZenaTech





312-241-1415









investors@zenatech.com











Investors:







Michael Mason





CORE IR









investors@zenatech.com











Safe Harbor







This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management’s expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech’s growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “seek”, “is/are likely to”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech’s expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech’s anticipated cash needs and it’s needs for additional financing; ZenaTech’s intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech’s expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech’s ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.