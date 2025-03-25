ZenaTech's Subsidiary ZenaDrone Advances Drone Swarm Technology for Inventory Management and Security Applications

ZenaTech's subsidiary develops AI-driven drone swarm technology for inventory management and security in warehouses, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Quiver AI Summary

ZenaTech, Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, is developing a drone swarm application utilizing multiple IQ Nano drones for improving inventory management and security in warehouses. Currently in a paid trial with an auto parts manufacturer, the drone swarm technology enhances efficiency by enabling real-time inventory tracking and surveillance, significantly reducing manual processes. Dr. Shaun Passley, ZenaTech's CEO, highlighted that these autonomous drones could streamline warehouse operations, improve safety and security, and set new industry standards. The IQ Nano drone is designed for various indoor tasks, including barcode and RFID scanning, with features for obstacle avoidance and automated operations. ZenaTech aims to leverage this technology alongside their broader offerings in AI, DaaS, and Quantum Computing across several sectors, emphasizing operational efficiencies and cost savings in their product applications.

Potential Positives

ZenaDrone's development of a drone swarm application for inventory management and security introduces advanced technology that could significantly enhance efficiency and accuracy in these operations.

The company is engaged in a paid trial with an auto parts manufacturer, indicating a potential for immediate revenue generation and validation of their technology.

CEO Shaun Passley's statement emphasizes ZenaTech's commitment to pioneering autonomous drone technology, potentially positioning the company as a leader in the emerging market for drone solutions in logistics and security.

The IQ Nano drone's design features, such as obstacle avoidance and automated operations, highlight significant advancements in reliability and effectiveness for indoor applications, which may attract wider adoption in various sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance and financial stability.

The focus on a paid trial with a single customer raises concerns about the broader market demand for the product, suggesting limited validation of its technology.

Potential regulatory risks associated with the deployment of drone technology could impact the company's operations and market acceptance.

FAQ

What is the focus of ZenaTech's new drone swarm application?

ZenaTech's drone swarm application focuses on indoor inventory management and security using multiple autonomous IQ Nano drones.

How do drone swarms improve inventory management efficiency?

Drone swarms enhance inventory management by scanning thousands of tags quickly, providing real-time visibility, and reducing manual stocktaking efforts.

What advantages do drones offer for warehouse security?

Drones improve warehouse security by autonomously patrolling areas, detecting threats, and providing real-time situational awareness without human intervention.

What features does the ZenaDrone IQ Nano include?

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano includes integrated sensors, high-quality cameras, obstacle avoidance capabilities, and is designed for autonomous operations.

How does ZenaTech incorporate AI in its drones?

ZenaTech integrates AI methodologies for data processing, enhancing drone performance in inventory management, security, and other applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its subsidiary ZenaDrone is developing a drone swarm application using multiple indoor IQ Nano drones for inventory management and security applications. ZenaDrone is conducting this development with its auto parts manufacturer customer where it is currently engaged in a paid trial.





A drone swarm is a coordinated group of autonomous drones that communicate and work together using AI and real-time data sharing, to perform tasks collaboratively without direct human control. Drone swarms can enhance efficiency, accuracy, automation and performance compared to a single drone.





“We are pioneering the development of autonomous drone swarm technology, revolutionizing indoor inventory management and warehouse security by providing real-time, more accurate stock tracking and surveillance with reduced manual processes. We believe this technology will enable warehouses to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and enhance safety and security while setting a new industry standard for AI drones,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.





Using multiple drones or a drone swarm for indoor inventory management—such as reading barcodes or RFID tags—may offer significant advantages in efficiency, accuracy, and scalability. Autonomous drones can rapidly scan thousands of tags per second with high accuracy, providing real-time visibility into inventory without disrupting workflows. This is particularly valuable in large warehouses where manual stocktaking is time-consuming and labor-intensive. A drone swarm can also cover more ground simultaneously, dramatically reducing inventory audit times while providing near-total inventory visibility.





An AI drone swarm for indoor security and surveillance enhances coverage, response time, and efficiency by autonomously patrolling large areas, detecting threats, and providing real-time situational awareness. Unlike stationary cameras or human patrols, drone swarms can dynamically adapt to security breaches, track intruders, and coordinate movements to eliminate blind spots. AI-driven analytics enable them to identify anomalies, recognize faces, and detect unauthorized activity with high precision, reducing false alarms and improving security decision-making. Their autonomous nature minimizes human labor costs while ensuring 24/7 monitoring in complex environments like warehouses, data centers, or commercial facilities.





The



ZenaDrone IQ Nano



is available in 10x10 and 20x20-inch sizes, designed to perform regular and frequent inspections such as bar code or RFID scanning, facility maintenance inspections, security monitoring, 3D indoor mapping and other applications inside a warehouse, distribution, or plant facility. The IQ Nano is designed for autonomous use featuring integrated sensors, high-quality cameras, data collection and analysis including artificial intelligence methodologies. Weighing 1.5kg and with a flight time of at least 20 minutes before utilizing the automatic battery recharging station, it is designed for hovering stability and safety with obstacle avoidance capabilities.







About ZenaTech









ZenaTech



(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.







About ZenaDrone









ZenaDrone



, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the



ZenaDrone 1000



drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the



IQ Nano



indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the



IQ Square



is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.







Contacts for more information:









Company, Investors and Media:







Linda Montgomery





ZenaTech





312-241-1415









investors@zenatech.com











Investors:







Michael Mason





CORE IR









investors@zenatech.com











Safe Harbor







This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management’s expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech’s growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “seek”, “is/are likely to”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech’s expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech’s anticipated cash needs and it’s needs for additional financing; ZenaTech’s intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech’s expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech’s ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.