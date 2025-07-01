ZenaTech Submits Green UAS Application for IQ Nano Drone and Expands DaaS Operations Through Acquisition of Empire Land Surveying

ZenaTech's subsidiary submits Green UAS drone application and acquires land surveying firm to expand Drone as a Service offerings.

ZenaTech, Inc., a technology company focused on AI drones and Drone as a Service (DaaS), announced that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has applied for Green UAS certification for its IQ Nano drone, which is aimed at being added to a pre-approved procurement list for U.S. Defense and government buyers. The company has also acquired its sixth land survey company, Empire Land Surveying, to enhance its DaaS operations in Northwest Florida. The Green UAS certification is a prerequisite for further Department of Defense certifications and ensures compliance with national security standards. The IQ Nano drone is designed for various inspection and monitoring tasks with advanced capabilities for autonomous use. ZenaTech aims to expand its DaaS business model significantly, planning to acquire around 20 more land survey companies in the next year to broaden its service offerings in both public and private sectors.

Potential Positives

ZenaTech's submission of the Green UAS application for the IQ Nano drone positions the company to access the lucrative US defense and government procurement market.

The successful acquisition of Empire Land Surveying enhances ZenaTech's capabilities and market presence in the Drone as a Service (DaaS) sector, providing essential services to business and government clients.

Achieving Green UAS certification is a critical step towards applying for Blue UAS certification, expanding opportunities within sensitive government and military applications.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that ZenaTech is still in the process of achieving Green UAS certification, which may indicate a lack of readiness for government contracts until the certification is secured.

The lengthy process of obtaining Green UAS certification and the anticipated application for Blue UAS certification may delay potential government and defense contracts, impacting revenue timing.

The company plans to acquire approximately 20 more land survey companies within the next 12 months, which could indicate rapid growth but also raises concerns about integration risks and management of expanded operations.

FAQ

What is ZenaTech's recent achievement with the IQ Nano drone?

ZenaTech submitted the Green UAS application for the IQ Nano drone, enabling its addition to the pre-approved procurement list.

How does the Green UAS certification benefit government buyers?

Green UAS certification ensures secure, non-Chinese systems, meeting strict cybersecurity and operational standards for government and military facilities.

What services does ZenaTech's Drone as a Service (DaaS) offer?

ZenaTech's DaaS provides access to drones for tasks including land surveying, inventory management, inspections, and security on a pay-per-use basis.

What is the significance of the acquisition of Empire Land Surveying?

The acquisition expands ZenaTech's capacity to serve business and government customers in Northwest Florida, enhancing its DaaS offerings.

What are the capabilities of the ZenaDrone IQ Nano?

The IQ Nano features autonomous operation, high-quality cameras, and data collection for tasks like inspections and 3D indoor mapping.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its ZenaDrone subsidiary has submitted the Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) application for the IQ Nano drone enabling it to be added to the pre-approved procurement list for US Defense and government buyers. In addition, the ZenaTech also closed of its sixth US land survey company acquisition with is an essential part of its national Drone as a Service -- or DaaS -- rollout.





Achieving Green UAS certification takes several months according to the



AUVSI



drone association which administers it. Green UAS is a requirement by government buyers that must have secure and non-Chinese systems. Considered a steppingstone to



Blue UAS



, a Department of Defense certification the company plans to apply for next, it is required for sensitive government and military facilities that must have the next level of strict cybersecurity, supply chain, and operational standards.





“This acquisition further consolidates our presence in the Northwest area of Florida and adds more capacity to serve business and government with land surveys and a host of other more efficient drone-based services in an easy and economical Drone as a Service or DaaS business model,” said Shaun Passley, Ph. D, CEO of ZenaTech. “When combined with achieving Green UAS certification for our IQ Nano drone, we expect to create further US Defense, law enforcement, and government opportunities for indoor drone solutions which will be offered as part of our portfolio DaaS services.”





The acquired company, Empire Land Surveying, is a Pensacola Florida-based surveying firm with over two decades of expertise and replete customer relationships for topographic, boundary and control surveys, and will serve as strategic bolt-on to the January, 2025 acquisition ZenaTech completed of KJM Land Surveying, further adding reach, capacity, and business and government customers in the Northwest Florida and the company’s Southeast US region.





The ZenaDrone IQ Nano indoor drone is a compact AI drone in 20×20-inch and 30x30 inch sizes, is designed to perform regular and frequent inspections such as barcode or RFID scanning for inventory management, facility maintenance inspections, security monitoring, and 3D indoor mapping inside a warehouse, distribution or manufacturing storage facility. It is designed for autonomous use featuring integrated sensors, high-quality cameras, data collection and analysis including AI methodologies and the ability to operate in drone fleets with multiple drones for maximum coverage efficiency. Weighing approximately 1.5kg and with a flight time of at least 20 minutes before utilizing the automatic battery recharging station, it is designed for hovering stability and safety with obstacle avoidance capabilities.





The Drone as a Service or DaaS business model works similarly to a Software as a Service (SaaS) model but offers the efficiency of drone technology hardware and software solutions in an easy subscription-based or pay-per-use basis. Both business and government customers can conveniently access drones for tasks such as land surveying, inventory management, inspections, security, equipment surveillance, power washing or precision agriculture solutions without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones, find a pilot or worry about regulatory certifications. themselves.





Acquiring land survey companies is step one of ZenaTech’s vision for a national DaaS business that will encompass transforming many legacy tasks, processes and business areas ripe for drone innovation. The company plans to complete approximately 20 more such acquisitions in the next 12 months.







About ZenaTech









ZenaTech



(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business model and locations, and global partner network.







About ZenaDrone









ZenaDrone



, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the



ZenaDrone 1000



drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the



IQ Nano



indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the



IQ Square



is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.







