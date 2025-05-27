ZenaTech Provides Quantum Computing Update For 'Clear Sky' AI Drone Weather Forecast Project

(RTTNews) - ZenaTech Inc. (ZENA) shares are trading higher over 25% on Tuesday following an update on its "Clear Sky" initiative, a weather forecasting R&D project that integrates AI-powered drone swarms and quantum computing to enhance prediction of extreme weather events.

The company plans to expand its quantum computing team to 20 engineers in the coming months to support the upcoming beta release of Clear Sky and to accelerate ongoing internal quantum projects.

The Clear Sky system is designed to collect real-time atmospheric data through coordinated AI drones equipped with advanced sensors that measure temperature, humidity, wind speed, and pressure—especially in hard-to-reach or dangerous areas.

Collected data is transmitted in real time to quantum-enhanced forecasting models, aiming to significantly improve the speed and precision of weather predictions, including localized threats like tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

CEO Shaun Passley highlighted the urgency of innovation in weather tech, citing 58 billion-dollar weather disasters globally in 2024, totaling around $417 billion in damages, with 27 events in the U.S. alone.

By combining quantum computing and AI drone swarms, ZenaTech aims to fill the observational gaps left by traditional weather monitoring systems and deliver more accurate, localized, and timely forecasts for government and enterprise users.

ZenaTech's drone division, ZenaDrone, already supplies multifunctional drones across industries like agriculture, defense, logistics, and industrial inspection.

Its product line includes the ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Nano, and IQ Square for use in both indoor and outdoor commercial applications.

ZenaTech operates from seven offices globally, supporting its growing Drone-as-a-Service or DaaS and Enterprise SaaS models.

Currently, ZENA is trading at $3.12, up by 25.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.