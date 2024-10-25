ZenaTech promotes team members in sales, customer support, administration

ZenaTech (ZENA) announces the promotion of several team members in the sales, customer support, and administration areas of its ZenaDrone drone business division, and its enterprise SaaS software division. Philander Franklin, Vice President of Business Development for the Americas. Philander will focus on North American drone business sales and building our Arizona operations and manufacturing base. He has worked with ZenaTech-associated businesses and ZenaDrone, for the last nine years in various capacities leading the expansion of sales, operations, customer and partner relationships, and operations support. Simon Henry, Vice President of Business Development for EMEA. Simon will focus on building our drone sales in the EMEA region as well as further building our operations base in Ireland. He has worked with ZenaDrone for over three years, leading drone pilot programs and sales and partnerships in Europe. Steve Rhode, Director of Software Sales and Customer Support. Steve will focus on sales and customer support strategy and implementation for ZenaTech’s Enterprise SaaS software division. He has worked with ZenaTech-associated SaaS companies for over 10 years in various sales, technical, and project management roles. Lindsey Bartholomew, Director of Administration. Lindsey will focus on building the administrative infrastructure and support for ZenaTech’s portfolio of companies. Lindsey has worked with ZenaTech-associated companies for over three years in various accounting, administration, operations management, and mergers and acquisition administration roles.

