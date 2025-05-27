ZenaTech Inc. Advances Weather Forecasting with AI Drone Swarm and Quantum Computing in Clear Sky Project Update

ZenaTech updates on its AI drone and quantum computing project, "Clear Sky," aimed at improving localized weather forecasting.

ZenaTech, Inc. has announced updates on its "Clear Sky" project, a research and development initiative using AI drone swarms alongside quantum computing to enhance localized weather forecasting. This project aims to improve predictions of extreme weather events for businesses and governments, potentially saving lives and reducing economic losses significantly. The company plans to expand its quantum computing team to accelerate development and prepare for the upcoming beta release of Clear Sky, emphasizing the growing need for advanced weather prediction tools given the increasing frequency of billion-dollar weather disasters. ZenaTech's use of AI-powered drones will allow for real-time atmospheric data collection, providing more precise weather insights. The company, which specializes in AI drones, DaaS, enterprise SaaS, and quantum computing solutions, aims to leverage these technologies to fill gaps in traditional weather data collection methods.

Potential Positives

ZenaTech is advancing its "Clear Sky" project, which aims to improve weather forecasting using AI drone swarms and quantum computing, addressing critical gaps in traditional weather data collection methods.

The project has potential implications for disaster management and safety, particularly as extreme weather events have been increasing in frequency and financial impact globally.

Plans to expand the quantum computing project team to 20 specialized engineers will accelerate project development and enhance the company's technological capabilities.

By leveraging AI and quantum technologies, ZenaTech is positioning itself as a leader in innovative solutions for real-time weather insights, potentially improving operational efficiencies across various sectors.

Potential Negatives

Potential overreliance on forward-looking statements could lead to inflated expectations, as many factors can influence the actual performance, which may result in disappointment for investors.

Announcement of expansion of the quantum computing project team may suggest current resource limitations or struggles in project execution.

The need for significant investment in specialized engineers highlights potential challenges in maintaining talent and meeting project demands.

FAQ

What is ZenaTech's Clear Sky project?

ZenaTech's Clear Sky project aims to improve weather forecasting using AI drones and quantum computing to predict extreme weather events.

How will Clear Sky benefit businesses and governments?

The Clear Sky project will provide better predictions of extreme weather, potentially saving lives and billions in economic losses for businesses and governments.

What technology is used in Clear Sky?

Clear Sky utilizes AI drone swarms paired with quantum computing for real-time atmospheric data collection and enhanced weather prediction capabilities.

How many engineers will ZenaTech hire for this project?

ZenaTech plans to expand its quantum computing project team to 20 by hiring at least ten additional specialized engineers.

What is ZenaTech's focus in the drone industry?

ZenaTech specializes in AI drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), and providing enterprise solutions to enhance operational efficiency across various sectors.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today provides an update on its “Clear Sky” project, an R&D initiative soon to be released in a beta application version, that uses multiple AI drones in a drone swarm, and quantum computing for weather forecasting. The goal is to better predict localized weather including extreme weather events for business and government users, saving lives and billions of dollars.





In the coming months, ZenaTech plans to expand its quantum computing project team to 20 by adding at least ten additional specialized engineers. This will accelerate the development and upcoming beta release of Clear Sky in addition to furthering other



internal quantum computing projects



currently underway.





“Last year, there were 58 separate billion-dollar weather disasters globally, the second highest on record, which includes 27 in the US. Through the Clear Sky project, we will use AI-powered drone swarms and quantum computing to better predict these disasters and fill the critical atmospheric observation gaps of traditional weather data collection and satellite methods,” said CEO of ZenaTech Shaun Passley, Ph.D. “Drones with sensors flying at high altitudes can collect data in real time enabling greater spatial and temporal resolution resulting in more precise, up-to-the-minute weather insights to better anticipate the onset of extreme weather like tornadoes.”





AI-powered drone swarms are an emerging tool in meteorology, offering a transformative approach to



weather forecasting



by collecting real-time atmospheric data with unprecedented precision and spatial coverage. These multiple autonomous drones coordinate their movements using AI algorithms to sample different layers of the atmosphere simultaneously. Equipped with advanced sensors, they measure key variables such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, and pressure in hard-to-reach or dangerous areas like storm systems or remote regions. The data collected is transmitted in real time to forecasting models, improving the resolution and accuracy of predictions, especially for fast-evolving thunderstorms or tornadoes. By providing high-frequency, localized measurements, AI drone swarms significantly enhance the ability to detect early warning signs and refine short-term and local mesoscale forecasts.







Quantum computing



is an emergent field of cutting-edge computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds. Quantum computers can analyze vast and complex drone data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events.





There has been a steep rise in the number of billion-dollar weather disasters in recent years. In 2024, extreme weather events—including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and severe storms—inflicted approximately $417 billion in losses globally according to



Gallagher Re’s Natural Catastrophe and Climate Report



.







About ZenaTech









ZenaTech



(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.







About ZenaDrone









ZenaDrone



, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the



ZenaDrone 1000



drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the



IQ Nano



indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the



IQ Square



is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.







