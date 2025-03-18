ZenaTech, Inc. Acquires Othership Limited to Enhance Quantum Computing-Driven Workplace Scheduling Solutions

ZenaTech acquires workplace scheduling software company Othership to enhance productivity with quantum computing solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

ZenaTech, Inc., a tech company focused on AI drones and quantum computing, announced its acquisition of London-based Othership Limited, a workplace scheduling software firm. This strategic move aims to enhance workplace productivity through quantum computing solutions, particularly for large multinational companies facing complex workforce management challenges. CEO Shaun Passley emphasized the company's commitment to developing quantum-driven applications and building industry partnerships to tackle optimization problems in scheduling. As the global workspace management software market grows rapidly, fueled by trends like hybrid work models, ZenaTech aims to leverage quantum technology to revolutionize workforce management and enhance scheduling efficiency on a grand scale.

Potential Positives

ZenaTech has successfully acquired Othership Limited, enhancing its capabilities in workplace scheduling solutions.

This acquisition aligns with ZenaTech's strategy to leverage quantum computing, potentially increasing efficiency in business productivity for multinational companies.

Theglobal marketfor workspace management software is projected to grow significantly, presenting ZenaTech with substantial revenue opportunities.

ZenaTech's investment in specialized talent and partnerships signals its commitment to innovation in AI drone and enterprise SaaS sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on future growth and expectations related to quantum computing and AI applications, signaling potential over-optimism which might lead to investor skepticism if results do not meet these projections.

The need for additional investment and partnerships, as stated, implies that ZenaTech may currently lack sufficient internal resources or expertise to execute its ambitious plans effectively.

Vague forward-looking statements about revenue and operations could create uncertainty for investors, raising concerns about the company's current financial health and execution capabilities.

FAQ

What is ZenaTech's recent acquisition?

ZenaTech has acquired London-based Othership Limited, a workplace scheduling software company.

How will ZenaTech utilize quantum computing?

ZenaTech plans to develop quantum computing-driven solutions for workplace scheduling to enhance productivity and optimize complex business challenges.

What market trends are impacting workspace management software?

The workspace management software market is growing due to the rise of hybrid work models and the push for digital transformation.

How does ZenaTech's acquisition align with their business strategy?

This acquisition is part of ZenaTech's strategy to expand expertise in quantum computing for AI and enterprise SaaS applications.

What industries does ZenaTech serve?

ZenaTech serves various sectors including law enforcement, health, government, agriculture, and logistics with its AI drone and SaaS solutions.

Full Release



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions announces today that it has closed the acquisition of London-based workplace scheduling software company, Othership Limited. ZenaTech plans to develop quantum computing-driven workplace scheduling solutions intended to increase business productivity including multinational companies with large and complex workforces, workplace scheduling challenges, and large portfolios of office spaces and locations.





“This acquisition is part of a larger strategy to expand our internal expertise developing applications using quantum computing across both AI drone and enterprise SaaS areas where we see growing demand and revenue opportunities. For workforce and workspace management, quantum computing enables processing of vast combinations of variables—from global work and employee demand, skills, workspaces, configuration availability, and regulations— while in parallel, finding optimal scheduling solutions much faster and more efficiently for complex scenarios found in large companies,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.





He added, “We plan to invest in building this specialized talent, establishing partnerships with academic and industry leaders, and integrating quantum technologies into our research and development to address specific business challenges.”





Established in 2018 in London, UK,



Othership



is a workspaces and collaborative workplace software company providing workplace scheduling and management solutions to remote-first businesses and individuals.





According to



Market Data Forecast



, the global workspace management software market is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 13% per year and could reach near $2 billion by 2032. Growth is being driven by the adoption of hybrid work models, digital transformation, AI, and the need for organizations to optimize their workspace utilization efficiently.







Quantum computing



is an emergent field of computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even today’s most powerful computers, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds. Quantum Computing can revolutionize workforce management and workspace scheduling for multinational companies by tackling complex optimization problems with unprecedented efficiency for employee scheduling and allocating resources like workspaces across global operations and predicting future demand through advanced analytics. The overall quantum computing market is growing rapidly, projected to reach over $4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR exceeding 30% according to estimates​ including



Grand View Research



and



Metatech Insights



.





ZenaTech previously announced its entry into quantum computing with the



Sky Traffic



project where its subsidiary ZenaDrone will assign teams to work on applications utilizing this technology with AI drones, drone swarms, and enterprise SaaS solutions for applications including traffic management, weather forecasting, and border control and perimeter security defense applications.







About ZenaTech









ZenaTech



(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.







About ZenaDrone









ZenaDrone



, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the



ZenaDrone 1000



drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the



IQ Nano



indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the



IQ Square



is an outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.







Contacts for more information:









Company, Investors and Media:







Linda Montgomery





ZenaTech





312-241-1415







investors@zenatech.com









Investors:







Michael Mason





CORE IR







investors@zenatech.com









