ZenaTech To Acquire 3D Design And Modeling Company In The UK

(RTTNews) - ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) has signed an offer to acquire a UK-based 3D design and modeling company serving the Telecom sector. ZenaTech said the target company has long-standing leading telecom customers, providing advanced 3D scanning, modeling, and design including digital twins and building information modeling that enables more efficient building, maintaining, and upgrading of critical telecom infrastructure.

ZenaTech has now completed eight acquisitions toward its goal of establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations by mid-year, 2026. The company said the new potential acquisition provides transmission tower design, upgrade, and inspection services, and marks ZenaTech's first expansion of its Drone as a Service business into the UK.

