Zelman & Assoc Upgrades NVR (NVR)

Fintel reports that on January 29, 2026, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for NVR (NYSE:NVR) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.68% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for NVR is $8,741.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7,989.10 to a high of $9,660.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from its latest reported closing price of $7,623.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NVR is 9,370MM, a decrease of 10.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 235.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is an decrease of 114 owner(s) or 8.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVR is 0.27%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.95% to 2,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 133K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 10.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 84K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 76K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 45.81% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 64K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.