Zelman & Assoc Upgrades American Woodmark (AMWD)

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Zelman & Assoc upgraded their outlook for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Woodmark is 70.72. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of 73.41.

The projected annual revenue for American Woodmark is 1,941MM, a decrease of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWD is 0.13%, a decrease of 33.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 17,808K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWD is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,130K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 33.38% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 697K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing a decrease of 32.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 658K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 80.18% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 553K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 29.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 12.09% over the last quarter.

American Woodmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

