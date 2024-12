(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) announced that it delivered 27,011 vehicles in November 2024, up 106% year-over-year.

Year-to-date, ZEEKR has delivered 194,933 vehicles in 2024, representing 85% growth over the same period last year.

As of the end of November 2024, ZEEKR's cumulative deliveries reached 391,566.

