Zeekr Group October Delivery Up 9.8%

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd (ZK) announced that it delivered a total of 61,636 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands in October 2025, representing a 9.8% growth year-over-year and 20.5% increase compared to prior month.

Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 21,423 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 40,213 vehicles, with the support of over 2.15 million cumulative users.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.