Markets
ZK

Zeekr Group October Delivery Up 9.8%

November 01, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd (ZK) announced that it delivered a total of 61,636 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands in October 2025, representing a 9.8% growth year-over-year and 20.5% increase compared to prior month.

Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 21,423 vehicles, while Lynk & Co delivered 40,213 vehicles, with the support of over 2.15 million cumulative users.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.