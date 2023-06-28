Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Unveils TC22/TC27 Mobile Computer

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA has introduced TC22/TC27 mobile computer for workers in utilities and field services, retail and hospitality, and transport and logistics businesses.



The TC22/TC27 mobile device features Intellifocus technology, which enables the user to scan bar codes from a distance. Its 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera take high-quality images for delivery drivers and allow users to make high-quality video calls to distribution centers, stores and warehouses. The product is water and dust-proof and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Its lightweight design makes it user-friendly. The device is also equipped with an advanced Qualcomm Hex-Core 2.1GHz processor and 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.



ZBRA’s mobile computer is for firms that previously used consumer or lower-quality devices due to budget constraints, which lowered efficiency and productivity. The high-quality yet affordable device will aid the small and medium-sized sports and entertainment, transit and logistics, utilities and field services businesses with advanced range scanning, hybrid point-of-sale solutions and enterprise-grade manageability.



Its built-in support for Apple VAS and Google Smart Tap features will enable hospitality and entertainment businesses to verify tickets, membership and loyalty cards, and boarding passes stored in mobile wallets without the need for any high-end device.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price

Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

This product will be available for up to three years. The company will also provide technical support for the same period.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ZBRA currently carries Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



IR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 6.7%. The stock has improved 22.3% in the year-to-date period.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has increased 29.1% in the year-to-date period.



Axon Enterprise AXON sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s 2023 earnings have increased 13%. The stock has rallied 17.8% in the year-to-date period.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.