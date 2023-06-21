Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Unveils New Android Rugged Tablets

Zebra Technologies ZBRA has launched the ET6x series of Android rugged tablets that drive productivity and efficiency in the warehouse, manufacturing, field service and public safety.



The ET6x series consists of ET60 and ET65 — Zebra Technologies’ first 2-in-1 Android tablets, with a friction-hinge keyboard that helps to convert the tablet into a laptop in case of large data entry in the office and the field.



The tablets can withstand extreme weather conditions in both indoor and outdoor environments. The ET6x series of tablets are dustproof and corrosion proof. These have been tested for vibration, thermal shock and solar radiation. The display and optional scanner exit window of these tablets are protected with shatter-and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price

Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Zebra Technologies’ ET6x series of tablets operate on the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor with artificial intelligence and machine learning. These have more memory, an advanced range of barcode scanning and the highest capacity field replaceable batteries.



Featuring Zebra Technologies’ Mobility DNA software suite, these tablets can easily be implemented, configured, managed and tailored for use in various industries and applications.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Ingersoll Rand IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 53.5% in a year.



Graco GGG currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 44.5% in a year.



Flowserve FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 26.8% in a year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.