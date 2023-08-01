Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $283.12, changing hands as low as $244.67 per share. Zebra Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading off about 18.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $224.865 per share, with $356.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $250.71. The ZBRA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

