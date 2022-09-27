Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), ServiceNow to Up Workflow Visibility

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA recently collaborated with ServiceNow to aid workflow visibility for manufacturers, transportation and logistics providers, healthcare organizations and retailers.



Zebra Technologies’ MotionWorks Enterprise data will be integrated with ServiceNow’s Hardware Asset Management (HAM) solution. The MotionWorks Enterprise platform is capable of collecting, managing and analyzing data from tagged sources like personnel, supplies and equipment by leveraging real-time location technologies like RFID and Bluetooth Low energy (BLE). This partnership will enable organizations to manage and keep track of the lifecycle, location, state and movement of physical assets like vehicles, tools and equipment.



“Organizations leveraging Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise data and HAM Integration give a performance edge to their workers by closing the gap between their physical assets and business goals in collaborative workflows,” said Brent Brown, vice president and general manager of Advanced Location Technologies, Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price

Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

“Location solutions help businesses create smart, data-powered environments that reflect systems of reality better than traditional systems of record — empowering them to maximize the value of their workforce and optimize business processes,” he further added.

