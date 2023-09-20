Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Introduces Mobile Payment Solution

Zebra Technologies ZBRA has unveiled an enterprise-grade mobile payment solution, Zebra Pay, for the retail, hospitality, entertainment, field mobility, and logistics industries. The move is prudent, given the growing demand for contactless payments.



This first-of-its-kind SPoC-based integrated mobile payment solution transforms Zebra Technologies mobile computers and tablets into secure payment terminals. Zebra Pay features enterprise-grade security and EMV Level 3 certification. It enables businesses to accept payment from all major credit card brands and payment technologies, including NFC-contactless tap, chip and magnetic stripe.



This software-based, pin entry, consumer off-the-shelf solution runs on standard Google Mobile Services and the latest Android operating system, allowing businesses to accept payments on Zebra Technologies’ multifunctional mobile computers and tablets, transforming them into secure payment terminals. Customers can avail Zebra Pay through Zebra Technologies’ TC5x and TC7x mobile computer series and ET4x tablets.

Julie Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of Enterprise Mobile Computing of Zebra Technologies, said, "Developed to elevate the customer experience and increase associate productivity, Zebra Pay delivers a true multi-functional mobile device that can handle mobile payments, reducing the need for dedicated payment terminals and opening new paths to accept payments."



Zebra Technologies’ focus on innovation and enhancing customer experience is expected to foster growth. In June, the company introduced TC22/TC27 mobile computer for workers in utilities and field services, retail and hospitality, and transport and logistics businesses. This high-quality mobile device, with Intellifocus technology, allows users to scan bar codes from a distance. Among other features, its 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera can take high-quality images for delivery drivers and allow users to make high-quality video calls to distribution centers, stores and warehouses.



In the same month, ZBRA also launched the ET6x series of Android rugged tablets that drive productivity and efficiency in the warehouse, manufacturing, field service and public safety. This series of Android tablets consists of a friction-hinge keyboard that helps to convert the tablet into a laptop in case of large data entry in the office and the field.

Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Flowserve Corporation FLS presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 79.1% for the current year. The stock has jumped around 29% so far this year.



Graham Corporation GHM currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 243.1%, on average.



Graham has an estimated earnings growth rate of 400% for the current fiscal year. The stock has rallied 61% so far this year.



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15%, on average.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 3.1% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 22.6% in the year-to-date period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.