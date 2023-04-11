Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Chosen for SEG's Store Upgrade

Zebra Technologies ZBRA has been chosen by Southeastern Grocers Inc. (“SEG”) to offer its workforce and task management solutions for improving the latter’s in-store operations and enhancing customer experience.



Through its modern store framework, ZBRA will help SEG to better engage employees and maximize labor productivity across its more than 420 stores. Zebra Technologies’ software capabilities will allow SEG to align the staffing model with real-time demand. It will also automate the scheduling process so that SEG managers can cut back on their work and devote more time in training associates.



Within the modern store framework, ZBRA’s retail execution software portfolio will improve SEG’s workflow execution, communications and visibility into task completion across all stores.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price

Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Regarding this collaboration, Zebra Technologies’ senior vice president and general manager, Software Solutions, Suresh Menon, said, “With Zebra’s workforce and task management solutions, we are helping retailers modernize their stores by streamlining workflows for added focus, which will create more engaged associates and lead to an elevated customer experience.”

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Deere & Company DE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Deere has an estimated earnings growth rate of 31% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained around 5% in the past six months.



Ingersoll Rand IR presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7% for the current year. The stock has rallied 23% in the past six months.



Illinois Tool Works ITW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average.



Illinois Tool has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4% in the past six months. The stock has gained 23.5% in the past six months.

