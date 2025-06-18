Zebra Technologies Unveils EM45 Android-Based Enterprise Mobile Computer

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA recently introduced EM45 Enterprise Mobile, an Android-based handheld mobile computer. The new solution is part of the broader EM45 series, which also features the EM45 RFID model.



The EM45 Enterprise Mobile supports multiple user profiles with separate professional and personal settings. This allows the users to carry a single device to their workplace. The device is equipped with an AI-capable Qualcomm processor. It features one-touch push-to-talk communication and three actionable buttons for quick barcode scanning and emergency alerts. The EM45 Enterprise Mobile supports ZBRA’s Workstation Connect, which enables the device to function like a desktop.



The ZBRA solution also comes with a high-capacity battery that is capable of delivering up to 25 hours of uninterrupted power. The company’s DNA software suite makes it easy to set up and manage the device. This slim and durable solution is aimed at improving productivity for frontline managers and workers across industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and warehouse.



The EM45 Enterprise Mobile is designed to handle a wide range of tasks. In retail, it is capable of reading digital wallets, scanning products and accepting payments. This facilitates efficient inventory management for users and reduces product loss. For users across the postal, transportation and logistics sectors, this solution improves route management and provides product delivery proof. Its 50MP camera also captures clear photos and videos and quickly scans barcodes. In the healthcare sector, the device helps medical staff to monitor the location and condition of patients and medical equipment.

ZBRA’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Zebra Technologies is benefiting from an increase in sales of mobile computing and data capture solutions within the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment. Higher sales of RFID products are boosting the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment’s performance. However, the company has been dealing with the adverse impacts of the increased cost of sales. Foreign currency headwinds may affect ZBRA’s top line.



ZBRA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the year-to-date period, the stock has lost 25.1%, in line with the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Life360, Inc. LIF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LIF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 425%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Life360’s 2025 earnings has increased 9.1%.



Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.3% in the past 60 days.



Broadwind, Inc. BWEN presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 61.1%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for BWEN’s 2025 earnings has increased 14.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life360, Inc. (LIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.