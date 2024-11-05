Zebra Technologies Recent Insider Activity

It was reported on November 4, that Andrew Nathan Winters, Chief Financial Officer at Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Winters's decision to sell 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $701,240.

During Tuesday's morning session, Zebra Technologies shares down by 0.53%, currently priced at $375.01.

All You Need to Know About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Financial Insights: Zebra Technologies

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 48.84%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zebra Technologies's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.65.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 51.23 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.2 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Zebra Technologies's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Zebra Technologies's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 28.65, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

