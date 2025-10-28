Zebra Technologies Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, 25' View Up

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.88 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75. The bottom line increased 11.2% from $3.49 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $1.32 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The top line increased 5.2% year over year, driven by strength in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility and Asset Intelligence & Tracking units. Consolidated organic net sales increased 4.8% year over year. Both acquisitions and foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.2% on total revenues.

ZBRA’s Segmental Performance

Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment rose 11% year over year to $455 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $426 million. Organic net sales increased 10.6%. Foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.4% on total revenues.



The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues totaled $865 million, up 2.4% year over year. The consensus estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $887 million. Organic net sales increased 2%. Acquisitions contributed 0.3% to revenues while foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.1% on total revenues.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

ZBRA’s Margin Profile

In the third quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $686 million, up 6.9% year over year. Total operating expenses increased 6.9% year over year to $451 million.



The company reported a net income of $101 million compared with $137 million in the year-ago period.

Zebra Technologies’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $1,053 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $901 million at the end of December 2024. Long-term debt totaled $2.11 billion compared with $2.09 billion at the end of December 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, Zebra Technologies generated net cash of $560 million in operating activities compared with $707 million in the year-ago period. The company incurred a capital expenditure of $56 million in the same time frame. Free cash flow amounted to $504 million compared with $666 million in the year-ago period.

ZBRA’s Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Zebra Technologies expects net sales to increase in the band of 8-11% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be approximately 22% in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the band of $4.20-$4.40.



For 2025, ZBRA has increased its financial outlook. The company now expects adjusted earnings to be $15.80 per share compared with $15.25-$15.75 anticipated earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be approximately 21.5% in the year. ZBRA currently expects net sales to increase 8% year over year, higher than 5-7% projected earlier. It expects free cash flow to be at least $800 million and capital expenditure of $70-$80 million.

ZBRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below:



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). NDSN’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate thrice and missed once in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 3.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.4%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ 2025 earnings has increased 0.4%.



Helios Technologies HLIO currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. HLIO has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helios’ 2025 earnings has inched up 0.4%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.