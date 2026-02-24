Zebra Technologies (BIT:1ZBRA) Price Target Increased by 11.21% to 311.57

The average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies (BIT:1ZBRA) has been revised to €311.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.21% from the prior estimate of €280.15 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €252.41 to a high of €380.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.65% from the latest reported closing price of €209.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an decrease of 281 owner(s) or 19.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZBRA is 0.16%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 54,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,874K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBRA by 45.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,802K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBRA by 87.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBRA by 1.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,443K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBRA by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZBRA by 57.69% over the last quarter.

