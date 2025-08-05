Zebra Technologies To Acquire Elo Touch For $1.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), a mobile computing company, Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., a provider of touchscreen solutions, for $1.3 billion in cash.

Zebra said that the acquisition will enhance its self-service use cases and complement the company's recently launched kiosk solution.

The transaction is expected to add to Zebra's earnings immediately, and bring in $25 million increase in annual EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, through synergies by year three.

Elo has annual sales of about $400 million with sales growth of 5%-7% over a cycle.

"An increased focus on self-service and consumer-facing workflows will expand our addressable market by approximately $8 billion and create a leading portfolio of solutions that digitize and automate the frontline of business," said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies.

