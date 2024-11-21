Zai Lab, Pfizer enter collaboration for Xacduro

News & Insights

Zai Lab (ZLAB) and Pfizer (PFE) announced a strategic collaboration for the novel antibacterial drug Xacduro in mainland China. Pfizer’s affiliated companies will be exclusively authorized to undertake and perform certain commercialization activities for Xacduro in mainland China. Through this collaboration, Zai Lab will leverage the commercialization infrastructure of Pfizer’s affiliated companies in the anti-infective therapeutic area to help accelerate access to this important therapy for patients in need in mainland China. The period of collaboration is for the imported product through November 2028, subject to early termination or extension.

