Zacks.com featured highlights NVIDIA, Vertiv Holdings and Mastercard

NVIDIA & 2 Other Profitable Stocks Worth Keeping in 2025

Investors should seek companies that produce strong returns after covering all operating and non-operating expenses. Therefore, it’s wise to invest in a profitable company rather than one that is losing money.

Here, we use accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. Among various profitability ratios, we choose the most effective and widely used metric to assess a firm’s bottom-line performance.

To that end, NVIDIA Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co. and Mastercard Inc. have been selected as top picks for the year due to their high net income ratios.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Here are three of the 72 stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA offers solutions for graphics, computing, and networking in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and around the world. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 51.7%. NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) (read more: Is SMCI Stock the Next NVIDIA, and Is It Worth Buying?).

Vertiv

Vertiv provides infrastructure technologies and services for global data centers. The 12-month net profit margin of VRT is 8.9%. Vertiv has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Mastercard

Mastercard offers payment processing services globally, including in the United States. The 12-month net profit margin of MA is 44.9%. Mastercard has a Zacks Rank #2.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

