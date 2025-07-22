Zacks.com featured highlights NVIDIA, AppLovin and GE Aerospace

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 22, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, AppLovin Corp. APP and GE Aerospace GE.

3 Stocks Showcasing Strong Earnings Growth: NVDA, APP, GE

To assess earnings, examine the difference between revenues and production expenses. The growth of earnings is vital for every business, as survival depends on being profitable. Earnings are regarded as the primary factor influencing stock prices. However, expectations of earnings play a significant role.

Currently, companies such as NVIDIA Corp., AppLovin Corp. and GE Aerospace are showing exceptional growth in earnings.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Frequently, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinions on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 70. Here are the best three stocks:

NVIDIA Corp.

NVIDIA, which is focused on computing infrastructure, offers solutions for graphics, computing and networking in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and other countries around the world (read more: Better AI Stock for 2H25: NVIDIA or Palantir?).

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 42.5%. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) (read more: Can SoundHound AI Stock Be the Next NVIDIA, and Is It a Buy?).

AppLovin Corp.

AppLovin develops a software platform that helps advertisers improve their marketing and monetization efforts for content both in the United States and around the world.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 86.3%. APP currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace manufactures engines for commercial and defense aircraft, along with integrated engine parts, electric power systems, and mechanical systems for aircraft.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 22.6%. APP currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

