Zacks.com featured highlights Microsoft, Textron, Bank OZK and TransUnion

Chicago, IL – August 20, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Textron Inc. TXT, Bank OZK OZK and TransUnion TRU.

4 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth Worth Adding to Your Portfolio

Markets started 2025 on a strong footing but have since faced considerable volatility. Tariff-related pressures and geopolitical uncertainty persist, yet expectations for a September FOMC rate cut have risen amid a softening labor market and the inflationary effects of trade policies. While investors are re-entering the market, identifying the right stocks in this environment remains challenging.

Hence, the conventional method of selecting stocks is the need of the hour. One such way is choosing stocks with steady sales growth. In this context, Microsoft Corp., Textron Inc., Bank OZK and TransUnion are worth betting on.

When evaluating a company, investors often give preference to revenue over earnings, as growing sales indicate an expanding customer base and long-term potential. On the other hand, stagnant or declining revenues can signal deeper operational challenges. While short-term profits can be achieved through cost-cutting, sustained earnings growth typically depends on consistent top-line expansion.

However, revenue growth alone doesn’t paint a complete picture of financial health. An effective investment strategy involves analyzing a company’s cash position alongside its sales. Strong cash reserves and healthy cash flow offer the flexibility to navigate challenges, invest in growth opportunities and maintain operational stability.

4 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Buy Now

Redmond, WA-based Microsoft products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools and video games. MSFT’s software solutions and hardware devices are playing an important role in developing the metaverse.

Microsoft’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 13.8%. MSFT carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Textron, headquartered in Providence, RI, is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools. TXT also offers solutions and services for aircraft, fastening systems and industrial products and components.

Textron’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 7.7%. TXT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Headquartered in Little Rock, AR, Bank OZK is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956. OZK conducts operations through 250 offices in nine states.

Bank OZK’s sales are expected to rise 4.2% in 2025. OZK carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Chicago, IL-based TransUnion is one of the leading global providers of risk and information solutions to businesses and consumers. TRU provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision-making capabilities to businesses.

TransUnion’s expected sales growth for 2025 is 6.9%. TRU, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

