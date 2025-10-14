Zacks.com featured highlights include WW International and Webull

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 14, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are WW International, Inc. WW and Webull Corp. BULL.

2 Stocks in Focus on New Analyst Coverage

Amid a backdrop of economic turbulence—shaped by shifting tariffs, stubborn inflation and growing policy uncertainty—analyst coverage plays a more crucial role than ever. New initiations deliver timely evaluations of company fundamentals, refreshed risk analyses and sharper sector perspectives at a time when macro indicators send conflicting signals. With earnings visibility weakening, independent coverage helps investors reexamine valuations, fortify defensive strategies and uncover opportunities born from market dislocations.

Recent initiations on WW International, Inc. and Webull Corp. underscore this need for sharper market intelligence. New coverage not only provides timely financial models but also frames how companies might navigate inflationary cost structures, policy-driven volatility, and uneven demand patterns. In periods of turbulence, such analysis can catalyze renewed investor attention, driving liquidity and potentially reshaping sentiment toward under-followed names.

Why New Analyst Coverage Holds Weight

Analysts typically possess specialized knowledge and expertise in particular industries or sectors. Through thorough research and analysis, they offer investors critical insights into a company's financial health, growth potential, competitive standing, and industry trends — insights that are often difficult for individual investors to acquire independently.

Coverage initiation on a stock by analyst(s) usually portrays a higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that there is something special in a stock to attract analysts to cover it. In other words, they believe that the company coming under the microscope definitely holds some value.

Do analysts create value for companies by initiating coverage? Of course, they do because they play an important intermediary role with their extensive access to relevant data. Many investors have immense faith in analysts’ research as they fear that a lack of information might trigger inefficiencies.

Obviously, stocks are not randomly chosen to cover. A new coverage on a stock usually reflects a reassuring future envisioned by the analyst(s). At times, increased investor focus on a stock motivates analysts to take a closer look at it. After all, who doesn’t like to produce something that is already in demand? Hence, we often find that analysts’ ratings on newly added stocks are more favorable than their ratings on continuously covered stocks.

Needless to say, the average change in broker recommendation is preferable to a single recommendation change. Again, if an analyst issues a new recommendation on a company that has very little or no existing coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any further information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.

Stock Price Movements and Market Impact

New analyst coverage often leads to immediate stock price volatility. A positive rating can attract bullish sentiment and drive share prices higher, while neutral or negative ratings may trigger sell-offs. When multiple analysts initiate favorable coverage, the resulting investor confidence can lead to sustained upward momentum in valuation. Conversely, if coverage highlights overlook risks, investor enthusiasm may be dampened, and long-term performance can be hindered.

Are there newly covered stocks on your radar? Now might be the perfect time to dig deeper and uncover your next winning investment.

So, it’s a good strategy to bet on stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.

Here Are Two Stocks that Passed the Screen:

WW International: Headquartered in New York, the company offers weight-management programs, products, and wellness services across the United States, Germany, and other international markets. WW International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

WW International shares have lost 29.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.9% decline. The 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimate has been pegged at $24.75 (remains unchanged over the past 30 days) and revenues at $700.4 million.

Webull: Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Webull operates a digital platform that provides investment and trading services. Webull currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Webull shares have lost 11% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.5% decline. The 2025 EPS estimate has remained unchanged at 18 cents over the past 30 days on revenues of $516.9 million.

