Zacks.com featured highlights include VICI Properties, SSAB AB, Arista Networks, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and AppLovin

5 High ROE Picks as Solid Labor Market Conditions Propel Stocks

The broader equity markets witnessed a steady uptrend for the past three days, with better-than-expected nonfarm payroll data portraying a relatively healthy picture of the overall economy. Allaying fears of an economic slowdown, the U.S. payrolls climbed 139,000 in May, well above the broader expectations of 125,000 job additions for the month.

The markets were also buoyed by the ongoing discussions between the top U.S.-China diplomats to iron out the differences for an amicable solution to trade tariffs. Markets now await further clarity on the possible impacts of the tariffs on the economy, with inflation data slated for release later this week.

As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of "backing and filling" in the market, they can benefit from "cash cow" stocks that garner higher returns. However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios, such as return on equity (ROE).

A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. VICI Properties Inc., SSAB AB, Arista Networks Inc., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. and AppLovin Corp. are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

Why ROE?

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders' Equity

ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.

Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management's efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Here are five of the eight stocks that qualified the screening:

VICI Properties: New York-based VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. The geographically diverse portfolio comprises approximately 127 million square feet of space, encompassing around 60,300 hotel rooms and more than 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.6% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average. VICI Properties carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SSAB: Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, SSAB engages in the production and sale of steel products in Sweden, Finland, the Rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. It serves heavy transport, automotive, material handling, construction machinery, energy, construction, protection and tooling customers through its sales channels, service centers and distributors.

SSAB carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a VGM Score of A.

Arista: Santa Clara, CA-based Arista is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks. Arista uses multiple silicon architectures across its products.

It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.8% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average. Arista carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Banco Bilbao: Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Banco Bilbao provides retail banking, wholesale banking and asset management services primarily in Spain, Mexico, Turkey, the Rest of Europe, South America, the United States and Asia.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.3% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average. Banco Bilbao carries a Zacks Rank #2.

AppLovin: Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, AppLovin offers a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. It has a VGM Score of B. AppLovin sports a Zacks Rank #1.

