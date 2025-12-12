Zacks.com featured highlights include Vertiv, RenaissanceRe, Ameren, Canadian Natural Resources and FedEx

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 12, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, Ameren Corp. AEE, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ and FedEx Corp. FDX.

5 Sales Growth Picks Positioned to Generate Steady Returns

As the U.S. economy continues to face sticky inflation and softening job growth, the Federal Reserve cut rates for the third time this year. Meanwhile, tariffs, supply-chain pressures and uneven business investment are weighing on economic growth. Thus, it is difficult for retail investors to interpret market signals and generate solid returns.

The traditional way of picking stocks is a good idea now. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Vertiv Holdings Co, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., Ameren Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and FedEx Corp. are worth considering.

Sales growth is one of the clearest indicators of a company’s underlying business momentum. Unlike earnings that might be influenced by accounting choices or temporary cost adjustments, revenues reflect genuine demand for a company’s products or services. Consistent sales growth signals that a company is strengthening its market position, attracting new customers, or expanding into new segments. Thus, sales growth often serves as an early predictor of future earnings improvement, operational leverage and shareholder value creation.

Revenue trends are therefore valuable not only on an absolute basis but also relative to competitors and economic conditions. Sustained sales growth also supports more predictable cash flows, providing management the leverage to reinvest in operations, pursue strategic opportunities and maintain stability without excessive borrowing. One can use this information to identify businesses with durable competitive advantages and long-term potential.

5 Stocks with Impressive Sales Growth to Bet On

Vertiv, based in Westerville, OH, is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. VRT designs, manufactures, installs, maintains and services a broad portfolio of hardware, software and integrated solutions.

VRT’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 27.5%. Vertiv sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Bermuda-based RenaissanceRe primarily provides property-catastrophe reinsurance to insurers and reinsurers globally. Additionally, RNR offers certain specialty reinsurance coverage on accident, health, aviation and satellite concerns, as well as homeowners' insurance in various parts of the U.S.

RenaissanceRe’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 3.4%. RNR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Based in St. Louis, MO, Ameren is a utility company that generates and distributes electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. AEE serves nearly 2.5 million electric and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Ameren’s sales are expected to rise 17.7% in 2025. AEE carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Calgary, Canada-based Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent energy companies in the country, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. CNQ boasts a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil.

Canadian Natural Resources’ expected sales growth for 2025 is 5.9%. CNQ, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Memphis, TN-based FedEx is the leader in global express delivery services. FDX provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand.

FedEx’s sales are expected to grow 4.6% in fiscal 2026. FDX carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2802705/5-sales-growth-picks-positioned-to-generate-steady-returns

